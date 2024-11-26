Charbone Hydrogen Advances Green Energy Plans

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSE:CH) has released an update.

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation has secured $0.7 million through a non-brokered private placement to accelerate the completion of its flagship green hydrogen facility in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. This facility is set to commence operations in the coming weeks, positioning Charbone as a leader in North America’s green hydrogen market. The company aims to expand its network to 16 facilities across North America by 2030.

