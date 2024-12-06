Character Group Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Character (GB:CCT) has released an update.

The Character Group has repurchased 3,000 of its own shares at a price of 273.3 pence each as part of its share buyback program. This move reduces the number of total shares in circulation to 18,725,391, impacting shareholders’ voting rights calculations. The buyback signifies the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

