Chapel Down Group Focuses on Growth Amid Challenges

Chapel Down Group, the leading English winemaker, completed a strategic review and decided to remain independent, focusing on growing its award-winning sparkling wine segment despite a challenging 2024 harvest. The company anticipates a slight decline in net sales revenue due to a smaller harvest and a shift towards still wines, but remains optimistic about future growth, supported by strong brand awareness and extensive distribution networks. Chapel Down has also secured an extended credit facility, underscoring its confidence in maintaining its market position.

