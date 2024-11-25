News & Insights

Chanson International announces collaboration with Soul Song

November 25, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Chanson International (CHSN) announces a collaboration with a leading hotel and restaurant management enterprise in Yili, Xinjiang, China, Xinjiang Hengtai Investment to expand its coffee brand, Soul Song, through a franchise operation model in Yili. This milestone marks significant progress in the development of Chanson’s Soul Song brand, further deepening its market presence and extending its brand influence in the Xinjiang region. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Chanson, commented, “The introduction of the franchise model is a key milestone in the growth of our Soul Song brand, and underscoring a commitment to enhancing our marketing strategy and brand visibility.”

