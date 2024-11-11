Chanjet Sets EGM to Appoint New Supervisor

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1588) has released an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the appointment of Mr. Li Weimin as a supervisor. The meeting will be pivotal for stakeholders interested in the company’s governance and future direction. This event reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

