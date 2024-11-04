Changyou Alliance Group Considers Name Change at Upcoming EGM

Changyou Alliance (HK:1039) has released an update.

Changyou Alliance Group Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 22, 2024, in Hong Kong to vote on changing its name to Changyou International Group Limited. This strategic rebranding aims to reflect the company’s evolving business focus and international ambitions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the decision-making process to shape the future identity of the company.

