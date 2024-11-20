News & Insights

Change Financial Ltd Reports Significant Growth and Milestones

November 20, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Change Financial Ltd has reported significant progress over the past year, highlighted by the operational success of its Vertexon PaaS platform, which now processes NZ$1 billion annually in New Zealand. The company has become the largest non-bank debit card issuer in New Zealand, marking a shift from product development to revenue growth. With strategic milestones achieved, including Mastercard certification and network connectivity, Change Financial is poised for future growth in its target markets.

