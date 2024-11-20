Change Financial Ltd Reports Significant Growth and Milestones

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Change Financial Ltd has reported significant progress over the past year, highlighted by the operational success of its Vertexon PaaS platform, which now processes NZ$1 billion annually in New Zealand. The company has become the largest non-bank debit card issuer in New Zealand, marking a shift from product development to revenue growth. With strategic milestones achieved, including Mastercard certification and network connectivity, Change Financial is poised for future growth in its target markets.

For further insights into AU:CCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.