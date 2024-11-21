Change Financial Ltd Passes All AGM Resolutions

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.
Change Financial Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling strong support from shareholders. The fintech company, known for its innovative payment solutions, continues to expand its influence with over 27 million cards managed globally. This positive outcome bolsters Change Financial’s position in the global fintech market.
