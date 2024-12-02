Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Announces New Transactions

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. has announced plans to enter into several framework agreements for connected transactions with key partners, including Changan Automobile and China Changan, starting in 2024. These agreements, covering logistics and financial services, require independent shareholder approval due to their size and nature. The company aims to comply with Hong Kong’s listing rules by setting annual transaction caps and securing necessary approvals.

For further insights into HK:1292 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.