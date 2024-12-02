Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Announces New Transactions

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co (HK:1292) has released an update.
Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co. has announced plans to enter into several framework agreements for connected transactions with key partners, including Changan Automobile and China Changan, starting in 2024. These agreements, covering logistics and financial services, require independent shareholder approval due to their size and nature. The company aims to comply with Hong Kong’s listing rules by setting annual transaction caps and securing necessary approvals.
