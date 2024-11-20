News & Insights

Champion Technology Proposes Bye-law Amendments

November 20, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Champion Technology Holdings (HK:0092) has released an update.

Champion Technology Holdings Limited is set to update its corporate governance by proposing amendments to its bye-laws. These changes aim to align with the latest Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules concerning treasury shares and electronic corporate communication. Shareholders will vote on these proposed amendments at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

