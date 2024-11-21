Champion Iron Updates Dividend Details for Investors

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has confirmed the Australian dollar equivalent of its previously declared Canadian dollar dividend. This update pertains to a six-month financial period ending on September 30, 2024, with key dates including a record date of November 12, 2024. Investors in Champion Iron can now assess the impact of this dividend in their portfolios.

