Champion Iron Ltd. Updates Director’s Securities Interest

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced changes in its director David Cataford’s interest in company securities, acquiring additional performance and restricted share units under the 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The director’s acquired units include 15,636 performance share units and 10,424 restricted share units, each valued at CAD5.57.

For further insights into AU:CIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.