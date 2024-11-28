News & Insights

Champion Iron Ltd. Updates Director’s Securities Interest

November 28, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced changes in its director David Cataford’s interest in company securities, acquiring additional performance and restricted share units under the 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan. The director’s acquired units include 15,636 performance share units and 10,424 restricted share units, each valued at CAD5.57.

For further insights into AU:CIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

