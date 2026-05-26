Champion Homes, Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.676 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $36.348 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Champion Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.660 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $621.278 million from $593.867 million last year.

Champion Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.676 Mln. vs. $36.348 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $621.278 Mln vs. $593.867 Mln last year.

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