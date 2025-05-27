Champion Homes To Acquire Iseman Homes

Markets
(RTTNews) - Champion Retail Housing, a subsidiary of Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iseman Homes, Inc. and certain affiliated companies including its 10 retail sales centers in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Iseman Homes has operated for years as an independent retailer, generating about $40 million in annual revenue.

"Our experienced retail team is excited to join Champion," said Ken Ward, President of Iseman Homes. "We share a commitment to customer service and innovation and are excited to contribute to Champion's mission of advancing offsite construction and improving access to high-quality, affordable housing."

The acquisition aligns with Champion's strategy to grow its vertically integrated model - connecting factory and customer through a stronger, streamlined retail channel.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions and is expected to close during Champion's fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2025.

