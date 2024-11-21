Chalice Mining Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director, Alexander Carl Dorsch. The update follows the approval of 696,458 FY2024-25 Performance Rights, which were granted under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This move could signal potential growth and strategic realignment for the company, catching the attention of investors.

