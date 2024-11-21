News & Insights

Chalice Mining Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of its director, Alexander Carl Dorsch. The update follows the approval of 696,458 FY2024-25 Performance Rights, which were granted under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. This move could signal potential growth and strategic realignment for the company, catching the attention of investors.

For further insights into AU:CHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

