Chalice Mining Strengthens Position with Strategic Projects

October 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

Chalice Mining Limited maintains a robust financial position with approximately $98 million in cash and investments, focusing on reducing expenditures and advancing their Gonneville Project in Western Australia. The project has gained strategic recognition from both state and federal governments, with significant progress in pre-feasibility studies aimed at optimizing operations and reducing costs. Additionally, Chalice is ramping up exploration activities in the West Yilgarn Province, identifying promising new gold and copper targets.

