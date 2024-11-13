News & Insights

C.H. Robinson unveils C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions

November 13, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) announced the launch of C.H. Robinson Managed Solutions, the next generation of logistics management. This innovation will solve a growing gap in the market for shippers wanting seamless access to cutting-edge TMS technology, 3PL managed transportation and 4PL services from one provider, at scale, with unmatched configurability, as supply chains grow increasingly complex, the company said. “Our industry-leading global technology, enhanced by Gen AI automation, combined with our supply chain engineering and procurement expertise, offers a comprehensive suite of capacity and solutions across all transportation modes. This bold new go-to-market strategy through One Robinson ensures optimal ROI for our customers. No other company can match this scale,” said Jordan Kass, C.H. Robinson’s new President of Managed Solutions. “As shippers shift from transactional to strategic support, demanding integrated, transparent, and agile logistics, we proudly meet that need with an unparalleled Robinson offering.”

