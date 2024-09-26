C.H. Robinson Reaches 52-Week High: What's Aiding the Stock?

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ) scaled a 52-week high of $109.24 in the trading session on Sept. 25, 2024, before closing a tad lower at $108.02.

Let’s delve deeper to find out the factors working in favor of C.H. Robinson stock.

Why the Uptick in the CHRW Stock?

CHRW has been making uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 25 years. Highlighting its pro-investor stance, C.H. Robinson’sboard of directors (on Aug. 8, 2024) approved a dividend hike of 1.6%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend to 62 cents per share ($2.48 annualized) from 61 cents ($2.44 annualized). This quarterly dividend of 62 cents ($2.48 annualized) per share gives C.H. Robinson a 2.47% yield at the current stock price. This company’s payout ratio is 73%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.33%.

CHRW’s bottom line has been benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. During 2021, the company returned approximately $886 million to shareholders through a combination of dividends ($277 million) and share buybacks ($609 million).

Continuing the shareholder-friendly approach, C.H. Robinson rewarded its shareholders in 2022 through a combination of cash dividends ($285.32 million) and share repurchases ($1.46 billion). During 2023, CHRW repurchased shares worth $63.88 million and paid $291.56 million in cash dividends.

During the first half of 2024, CHRW returned $167.1 million of cash to shareholders which includes $147.3 million in the form of cash dividends and $19.8 million through share repurchases. Such shareholder-friendly moves indicate the company’s commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.

Dividend-paying stocks provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like CHRW, are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty like the current scenario.

CHRW’s top line has been benefiting from higher pricing in its ocean services and increased volume in its ocean and air services. CHRW’s cost-cutting measures and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency to mitigate high expenses and a weaker-than-expected demand scenario are also commendable. Evidently,operating expenses decreased 1.7% year over year during the first half of 2024. Personnel expenses decreased 2.6% to $740.3 million, primarily due to cost optimization efforts. Low costs on purchased transportation and related services have also resulted in a decline in operating costs. A decrease in expenses bodes well for the company’s bottom-line results.

C.H. Robinson has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 7.33%. Driven by this upbeat earnings performance and the positives mentioned above, CHRW shares have gained 45.3% in the past six months, outperforming its industry as well as the S&P 500, of which the company is a key member.

The positive sentiment surrounding CHRW stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the remaining quarters of 2024 as well as full year 2024 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings per share indicates a growth of 28.57% and 25.15% from the respective 2023 figures.

CHRW's Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK and Wabtec Corporation WAB.

ALK has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 21.92%. ALK sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

ALK has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.72% for 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK 2024 earnings has been revised 13.8% upward over the past 60 days. Shares of ALK have gained 8.7% so far this year.

WAB Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average surprise of 11.83%. WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 90 days. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.34% for 2024. Shares of WAB have gained 43.3% so far this year.

