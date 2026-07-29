C.H. Robinson Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, as revenues rose driven by higher pricing across its transportation services.

Second-quarter net income increased 22.5% to $186.8 million or $1.56 per share from $152.5 million or $1.26 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.61 per share, up from $1.29 per share last year.

Total revenues rose 19.3% to $4.93 billion from $4.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher pricing in our truckload, less than truckload ("LTL"), air and ocean services.

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