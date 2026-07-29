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C.H. Robinson Q2 Profit Rises

July 29, 2026 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, as revenues rose driven by higher pricing across its transportation services.

Second-quarter net income increased 22.5% to $186.8 million or $1.56 per share from $152.5 million or $1.26 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.61 per share, up from $1.29 per share last year.

Total revenues rose 19.3% to $4.93 billion from $4.14 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher pricing in our truckload, less than truckload ("LTL"), air and ocean services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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