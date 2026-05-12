CGO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/14/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/26, Calamos Global Total Return Fund (Symbol: CGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of CGO's recent stock price of $13.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when CGO shares open for trading on 5/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.71 per share, with $13.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.55.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.