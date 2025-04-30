CGI Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - CGI Inc. (GIB) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled CHF429.7 million, or CHF1.89 per share. This compares with CHF426.9 million, or CHF1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CGI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of CHF480.7 million or CHF2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn CHF2.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to CHF4.023 million from CHF3.740 million last year.

CGI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: CHF429.7 Mln. vs. CHF426.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF1.89 vs. CHF1.83 last year. -Revenue: CHF4.023 Mln vs. CHF3.740 Mln last year.

