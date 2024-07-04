News & Insights

CGI Acquires Celero's Credit Union Business Serving Clients - Quick Facts

July 04, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CGI (GIB) announced the acquisition of Celero's credit union business serving clients across Canada, consisting of master services agreements that span managed services, core banking, digital banking and related IT services. As a result of the acquisition, CGI will enhance and expand its services to credit unions.

CGI acquired the managed services business with more than 90 credit unions and creates new partnerships with Credit Union Central of Manitoba, Alberta Central and SaskCentral. The business will be seamlessly integrated into CGI's existing operations.

