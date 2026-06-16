CGC Q4 Earnings Call Focuses on EBITDA Path

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC used its fourth-quarter call to argue that fiscal 2026 was a reset year, with management emphasizing a leaner cost base, a stronger balance sheet and a clearer growth agenda anchored in medical cannabis and Europe.

The setup matters because the quarter itself was uneven. CGC reported a loss of 17 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. Revenues of $51.9 million also missed the consensus mark of $53.3 million by 2.5%.

Canopy Growth Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canopy Growth Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canopy Growth Corporation Quote

CGC Makes the Reset Its Main Message

Chief executive officer Luc Mongeau described fiscal 2026 as a defining year in which Canopy streamlined operations, reallocated resources and reset the cost structure. He said those actions were beginning to show up in the business and should have a larger impact in fiscal 2027.

Mongeau also tied that reset to a recapitalization that stabilized liquidity and extended debt maturities to 2031. He presented the stronger balance sheet as a way to reduce risk while giving the company more flexibility to pursue growth opportunities.

The press release supported that framing. Canopy ended fiscal 2026 with C$364.7 million in cash and a net cash position of C$131.3 million compared with net debt of C$172.6 million a year earlier.

Canopy Growth Puts MTL at the Center

Canopy made the MTL Cannabis acquisition the central strategic theme of the call. Mongeau said the deal established the company as Canada’s leading medical cannabis business by revenue and added cultivation expertise that should help improve product quality and consistency across the network.

Management said integration has moved quickly. Mongeau told analysts the company is already executing on C$6 million of a targeted C$10 million in annualized cost synergies, while also using Canopy’s distribution network to broaden MTL’s reach, including Germany.

That synergy story went beyond cost cuts. In response to Alliance Global Partners, Mongeau said it is still early, but Canopy expects better flower quality from the combined cultivation base to support growth in both Canadian recreational cannabis and Europe.

CGC Sees Growth in Medical and Europe

Fourth-quarter net revenues rose 10% year over year to C$71.2 million, with cannabis revenues up 20% to C$54.5 million. The best-performing areas were Canada medical and international cannabis, which management repeatedly highlighted as the clearest proof that the strategy is gaining traction.

Canada medical revenues increased 27% in the quarter to C$25.3 million, helped by growth in insured patients and a broader assortment. For the full year, Canada medical revenues rose 18%, and adult-use cannabis revenues increased 20%.

Europe was another focal point. Mongeau said Canopy had fixed supply chain issues that hurt earlier results, and international cannabis revenues climbed 68% in the quarter to C$8.6 million. He added that momentum continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and that the company is targeting U.K. expansion this year.

Canopy Growth Argues Margins Are Improving Beneath Charges

Chief accounting officer and CFO Thomas Stewart acknowledged that reported profitability was pressured by acquisition-related charges. Cannabis gross margin was 7% in the quarter, weighed down by C$10.7 million of inventory-related charges tied to the MTL transaction and portfolio rationalization.

Stewart’s main rebuttal was adjusted gross margin. Excluding acquisition-related charges, adjusted gross margin for the cannabis segment improved to 26% from 12% a year ago, which he said better reflects the underlying earnings power of the business as integration progresses.

The same argument extended to EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to C$6.3 million from C$9.2 million a year earlier, and Stewart said the company would have been closer to breakeven without the inventory charges.

CGC Q&A Highlights the Real Headwinds

The toughest analyst questioning centered on Veterans Affairs reimbursement changes in Canada medical. Asked by Canaccord Genuity and Zuanic & Associates, Stewart said the company expects pressure on revenues, even as it uses pricing, product mix and retention efforts to protect EBITDA and gross margin.

That was one of the clearest caution points on the call. Stewart said Canopy is seeing positive early fiscal 2027 momentum in medical, but it will be difficult to maintain the same growth level seen in fiscal 2026, and getting back to flat year-over-year performance in Canadian medical will be challenging.

Analysts also pushed on U.S. strategy, but management stayed disciplined. Mongeau said near-term priorities remain Canada and international markets, while Stewart said broader benefits in the U.S. depend on uplisting potential for plant-touching businesses.

Canopy Growth Leaves a Narrower 2027 Agenda

The forward message was focused. The press release said fiscal 2027 should bring net revenue growth, meaningful gross margin improvement and lower operating expense, with positive adjusted EBITDA expected during the year and larger gains weighted to the second half.

Mongeau’s closing comments matched that outlook. He pointed to Canadian medical leadership, more room for adult-use share gains and stronger execution in Germany and Poland as the company’s clearest priorities coming out of the quarter.

The broader takeaway from the call was that Canopy is no longer presenting itself as a story built on optionality alone. Management is trying to show that restructuring, balance sheet repair and MTL integration can translate into more durable operating improvement in fiscal 2027.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

CGC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Under the Zacks framework, that points to a more balanced near-term outlook than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), while still allowing investors to monitor the stock rather than dismiss it outright. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Its Style Scores are mixed, with an F for Value, A for Growth, B for Momentum and a VGM Score of B. That combination suggests stronger growth and momentum characteristics than valuation support. After the quarter’s wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss, the Zacks Rank can still change as earnings estimate revisions adjust following the results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.