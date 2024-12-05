CG Oncology Reports Promising Phase 3 Trial Results

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
CG Oncology, Inc. ( (CGON) ) has provided an announcement.
CG Oncology, Inc. announced promising results from their Phase 3 BOND-003 trial, showing that 74.5% of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer achieved a complete response after treatment with cretostimogene. The study highlights a sustained response with a median duration exceeding 27 months and favorable safety outcomes. These findings could mark a significant advancement in bladder cancer treatment, offering a potential bladder-sparing option if approved by the FDA.
