CG Oncology Reports Promising Phase 3 Trial Results

CG Oncology, Inc. announced promising results from their Phase 3 BOND-003 trial, showing that 74.5% of patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer achieved a complete response after treatment with cretostimogene. The study highlights a sustained response with a median duration exceeding 27 months and favorable safety outcomes. These findings could mark a significant advancement in bladder cancer treatment, offering a potential bladder-sparing option if approved by the FDA.

