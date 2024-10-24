CG Oncology initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with a Buy rating and $60 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. CG Oncology has a highly differentiated bladder cancer therapy and UBS expects significant market adoption upon approval, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
