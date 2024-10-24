CG Oncology initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with a Buy rating and $60 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. CG Oncology has a highly differentiated bladder cancer therapy and UBS expects significant market adoption upon approval, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CGON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.