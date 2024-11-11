News & Insights

Stocks
CGON

CG Oncology announces publication in Nature Medicine of Phase 1b results

November 11, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CG Oncology (CGON) announced the publication in Nature Medicine of Phase 1b investigator-sponsored study results evaluating intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, in muscle-invasive bladder cancer, MIBC. The publication is now available online and will be in a future print edition of Nature Medicine. The results were also presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, 2024 by Dr. Roger Li, M.D., urologic oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CGON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.