CG Oncology announces publication in Nature Medicine of Phase 1b results

CG Oncology (CGON) announced the publication in Nature Medicine of Phase 1b investigator-sponsored study results evaluating intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, in muscle-invasive bladder cancer, MIBC. The publication is now available online and will be in a future print edition of Nature Medicine. The results were also presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, 2024 by Dr. Roger Li, M.D., urologic oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center.

