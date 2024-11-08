CF Industries price target raised to $79 from $77 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert raised the firm’s price target on CF Industries (CF) to $79 from $77 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. While CF shares may have benefited from Middle East tensions and China’s near total pullback from nitrogen export markets, the firm sees underlying fundamentals as unsupportive of the current price level and the issues underpinning the current nitrogen price environment as unsustainable, Piper told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.