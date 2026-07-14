CF Industries Boosts Shareholder Returns With 20% Dividend Hike

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF recently announced that its board has approved a quarterly cash dividend of 60 cents per share, representing a 20% increase from its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on Aug. 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14, 2026.

The higher dividend underscores management's confidence in the company's financial strength, cash flow generation and long-term earnings outlook. It also enhances shareholder returns and could improve the stock's attractiveness to income-oriented investors while signaling disciplined capital allocation.

CF Industries is benefiting from strong global demand for nitrogen fertilizers driven by healthy agricultural activity and improving industrial demand. Favorable farm economics and higher corn plantings in the United States are supporting nitrogen consumption, while demand in Brazil is expected to remain strong on increased corn acreage. In India, low inventories, reduced domestic production and supply disruptions due to the Iran war are expected to lift urea imports to 10-12 million metric tons in 2026, per CF’s estimates.

Per CF, the global nitrogen market is expected to remain tight in 2026 as strong demand is met with constrained supply. Geopolitical disruptions, limited natural gas availability and the Middle East conflict have tightened the global supply-demand balance. These market conditions helped drive a 19% year-over-year increase in first-quarter net sales through higher selling prices, and CF Industries is expected to continue benefiting from favorable nitrogen pricing.

CF Industries continues to enhance shareholder returns through strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. The company generated $1.79 billion in free cash flow in 2025, up 24% year over year, while net cash from operating activities increased 21% to $2.75 billion. It ended the first quarter with about $2 billion in cash, and its strong free cash flow conversion highlights the efficiency of its operations.

The company returned $1.7 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases, including $1.34 billion used to buy back 16.6 million shares. Since launching its current $2 billion buyback program in October 2025, it has repurchased 3.6 million shares for about $293 million.

Shares of CF are up 26.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 51.5% decline.

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CF’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

CF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW, Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR and Southern Copper Corporation SCCO. CSW, IDR and SCCO carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current-year earnings stands at $12.52 per share, implying a 20.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 3.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.52 per share, implying a 33.3% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 68.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCCO’s current-year earnings is pegged at $7.8 per share, indicating a 48.9% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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