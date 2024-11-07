Ceva Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

The latest update is out from Ceva ( (CEVA) ).

Ceva, Inc. reported impressive Q3 2024 results, with a 13% revenue increase to $27.2 million and significant growth in licensing and royalty revenues. Strategic deals in 5G-Advanced and spatial audio, coupled with strong shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT devices, highlight robust demand for its IP portfolio. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance and expanded its share repurchase program, underscoring its financial strength and growth potential in the tech market.

See more insights into CEVA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.