News & Insights

Stocks

Ceva Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

November 07, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Ceva ( (CEVA) ).

Ceva, Inc. reported impressive Q3 2024 results, with a 13% revenue increase to $27.2 million and significant growth in licensing and royalty revenues. Strategic deals in 5G-Advanced and spatial audio, coupled with strong shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT devices, highlight robust demand for its IP portfolio. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance and expanded its share repurchase program, underscoring its financial strength and growth potential in the tech market.

See more insights into CEVA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.