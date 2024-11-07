Ceva reports Q3 EPS 14c, consensus 10c

News & Insights

Reports Q3 revenue $27.21M, consensus $26.85M. Amir Panush, CEO of Ceva (CEVA), commented: “We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter, driven by double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for both licensing and royalties. We continue to experience exceptional demand for our IP portfolio, as evidenced by strategic OEM customer deals for 5G-Advanced satellite communications and spatial audio for headphones and earbuds. We also achieved a significant milestone in embedded AI, with our first licensing deal signed for our NeuPro-Nano NPU targeting consumer AIoT devices. In royalties, strength in the consumer and industrial markets drove Ceva-powered shipments to the second highest quarter on record, including record combined shipments of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular IoT devices of more than 400 million units.”

