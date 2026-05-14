CEVA (CEVA) Price Target Increased by 32.24% to 41.24

The average one-year price target for CEVA (NasdaqGS:CEVA) has been revised to $41.24 / share. This is an increase of 32.24% from the prior estimate of $31.18 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from the latest reported closing price of $38.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 48.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.07%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 26,509K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,359K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,135K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,133K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,008K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 10.77% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 828K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 4.14% over the last quarter.

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