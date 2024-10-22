Cettire Sees Decrease in Morgan Stanley’s Stake

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has seen a decrease in its substantial holding by Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries, with their voting power dropping from 6.89% to 5.60% as of October 18, 2024. This change reflects a significant shift in Morgan Stanley’s stake, as they adjusted their portfolio with multiple transactions involving Cettire’s ordinary shares. Investors should keep an eye on these movements as they might influence market perceptions of Cettire’s stock.

