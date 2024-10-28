News & Insights

Cettire Ltd. Boosts Q1 Profitability Amid Market Challenges

October 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. reported a robust 22% increase in sales revenue for the first quarter of FY25, reaching $155 million, attributed to strategic operational optimizations amidst global luxury market challenges. The company saw significant growth in active customers and repeat purchases, enhancing profitability despite reduced marketing spend. With a strong cash position and a flexible business model, Cettire is well-positioned for future growth.

