Cettire Ltd. Boosts Q1 Profitability Amid Market Challenges

Cettire Ltd. reported a robust 22% increase in sales revenue for the first quarter of FY25, reaching $155 million, attributed to strategic operational optimizations amidst global luxury market challenges. The company saw significant growth in active customers and repeat purchases, enhancing profitability despite reduced marketing spend. With a strong cash position and a flexible business model, Cettire is well-positioned for future growth.

