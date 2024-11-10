News & Insights

Cettire Director Increases Stake with New Share Purchase

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

Cettire Ltd. has announced a significant change in its director’s shareholding, as Caroline Elliott, through Evinby Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Lorrol Family Trust, acquired 8,000 ordinary shares via an on-market purchase valued at $11,040. This move reflects the director’s growing interest in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy for Cettire’s stock trajectory.

