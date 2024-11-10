Cettire Director Increases Stake with New Share Purchase

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.
Cettire Ltd. has announced a significant change in its director’s shareholding, as Caroline Elliott, through Evinby Pty Ltd as Trustee for the Lorrol Family Trust, acquired 8,000 ordinary shares via an on-market purchase valued at $11,040. This move reflects the director’s growing interest in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this development noteworthy for Cettire’s stock trajectory.
For further insights into AU:CTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.