Cerus Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reported second-quarter product revenue growth of 10% year over year and raised the low end of its 2026 product revenue outlook, citing demand for its INTERCEPT blood-safety products in North America and overseas.

Product revenue totaled $57.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared with growth measured against the prior-year period, which included $800,000 of previously deferred INTERCEPT fibrinogen complex, or IFC, revenue. First-half product revenue rose 16% to $111.1 million from $95.7 million a year earlier.

“We continue to experience growing demand for our products and have confidence in our ability to continue driving sustained double-digit growth,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Green said during the company’s earnings call.

Updated 2026 Outlook

Cerus raised its 2026 product revenue guidance to $229 million to $231 million, compared with its prior range of $227 million to $231 million. The revised outlook represents expected product revenue growth of 11% to 12% from 2025.

The company also increased its full-year IFC revenue guidance to $23 million to $25 million, from $22 million to $24 million previously. That range implies approximately 40% to 50% growth for the product, according to Green.

Second-quarter North American product revenue increased 9% year over year, while EMEA revenue rose 10%, with growth across multiple countries. Favorable currency exchange rates contributed approximately 2% to reported EMEA growth, Green said.

President and Chief Executive Officer Vivek Jayaraman said North American sales accounted for roughly two-thirds of quarterly product revenue. He added that INTERCEPT for platelets is the standard of care in the U.S. and Canada, with U.S. market penetration estimated at about two-thirds.

Jayaraman pointed to Cerus’ agreement with Blood Centers of America, which took effect at the start of 2026, as a contributor to growth. BCA member centers account for more than half of U.S. blood product distributions, he said, and the company has expanded education efforts among members that have led to new platelet and IFC customers.

IFC Adoption and Product Mix

U.S. IFC revenue and volume demand both rose about 20% to $6.7 million in the second quarter, from $5.6 million a year earlier. Excluding the $800,000 of deferred revenue recognized in the second quarter of 2025, IFC revenue would have increased about 40%, while demand would have risen 43%, Green said.

About 70% of IFC sales shipped during the quarter were in kit form. Cerus is shifting the business from a mix of biologics and kits toward kits and expects essentially all IFC sales to be in kit form by 2027. Green said the shift is expected to benefit gross margins because finished biologics have a lower margin profile despite a higher selling price.

Jayaraman said Cerus estimates IFC holds about 10% of the nationwide market. The company sees continued opportunity in its five-day post-thaw shelf life and immediate availability for use in critical bleeding situations.

He cited an analysis presented by Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Dr. Jonathan Tucci at a recent obstetric anesthesia meeting. According to Jayaraman, the analysis found thawed IFC reduced the time to first transfusion by 68% compared with Cryo AHF and by 18% compared with fibrinogen concentrate in postpartum hemorrhage treatment.

Margins, Earnings and Refinancing

Second-quarter product gross margin was 51.4%, down from 55.2% a year earlier. Green attributed the decline to a stronger euro relative to the U.S. dollar and inflationary pressures. Cerus continues to expect 2026 gross margins in the low-50% range, though it may see relief near year-end if those external factors become less significant.

GAAP net loss attributable to Cerus narrowed to $2.9 million from $5.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was positive $3 million, marking the company’s ninth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Cerus expects its third consecutive year of positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

Cash used in operations was $2.7 million, primarily reflecting higher inventory levels to support anticipated growth.

The company also completed a debt refinancing that included a $30 million reduction in its term-loan balance, funded by $20 million from its balance sheet and $10 million from a lower-cost revolving credit facility. Green said the refinancing lowered the interest spread, expanded borrowing-base flexibility and is expected to reduce annual interest expense by up to $3.5 million.

Pipeline and International Expansion

Cerus submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its INT200 illumination device for platelets. Jayaraman said the company could receive approval as early as the first half of 2027, subject to the FDA review process.

The company remains on track to report top-line results from its Phase III RedeS trial for INTERCEPT red blood cells in the fourth quarter. Cerus also expanded its 2024 BARDA contract, increasing its potential value by nearly $22 million to more than $270 million to support U.S. PMA-related activities for the red blood cell program.

In Europe, Cerus signed a multiyear agreement with the French Blood Establishment in April. Jayaraman said the contract includes deployment of the INT200 device over the next several years. The company also recently completed a notified-body recertification audit with zero non-conformities, supporting its CE and MDSAP certifications.

Jayaraman said Cerus sees Asia-Pacific as a significant longer-term opportunity, though its regional market penetration remains below 1%. The company has customer relationships in Hong Kong and Thailand and is working with its Chinese joint-venture partner to gather in-vitro data supporting a resubmission to China’s National Medical Products Administration.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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