Cerrado Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold reported strong third-quarter results, achieving a gold equivalent production of 16,604 ounces and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million. The company is on track to meet its full-year production guidance and has significantly reduced its working capital deficit. The sale of its Monte Do Carmo project brought in $30 million, further strengthening its financial position.

