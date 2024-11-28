Cerrado Gold Reports Strong Q3 Results

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.
Cerrado Gold reported strong third-quarter results, achieving a gold equivalent production of 16,604 ounces and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million. The company is on track to meet its full-year production guidance and has significantly reduced its working capital deficit. The sale of its Monte Do Carmo project brought in $30 million, further strengthening its financial position.
