Cerillion Increases Share Voting Rights with Option Exercise

Cerillion (GB:CER) has released an update.
Cerillion PLC has announced the exercise of options for 3,648 shares under its Save-As-You-Earn Option Plan, with key executives Amit McCann and Richard Doughty each converting 1,824 options. This brings the total number of shares with voting rights to 29,546,558, offering shareholders a new denominator for interest calculations. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects insider confidence and could influence shareholding strategies.
