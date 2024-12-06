News & Insights

Stocks

Cerillion Increases Share Voting Rights with Option Exercise

December 06, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cerillion (GB:CER) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cerillion PLC has announced the exercise of options for 3,648 shares under its Save-As-You-Earn Option Plan, with key executives Amit McCann and Richard Doughty each converting 1,824 options. This brings the total number of shares with voting rights to 29,546,558, offering shareholders a new denominator for interest calculations. Investors may find this update significant as it reflects insider confidence and could influence shareholding strategies.

For further insights into GB:CER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.