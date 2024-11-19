News & Insights

Cerillion Executives Sell Shares, Sparking Investor Interest

November 19, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Cerillion (GB:CER) has released an update.

Cerillion PLC announced that three of its senior executives sold a total of 42,000 shares at an average price of 1910 pence per share. The sales, involving COO Mark Nicholls, SVP Asia Pacific Alistair Carwardine, and Head of Operations India Arif Bhavnagarwalla, could signal a notable movement in the company’s stock activity. Investors and market watchers may want to keep an eye on Cerillion’s share dynamics following these transactions.

