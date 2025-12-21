CeriBell (CBLL) Price Target Increased by 13.29% to 28.56

The average one-year price target for CeriBell (NasdaqGS:CBLL) has been revised to $28.56 / share. This is an increase of 13.29% from the prior estimate of $25.21 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.72% from the latest reported closing price of $21.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in CeriBell. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBLL is 0.56%, an increase of 26.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 29,382K shares. The put/call ratio of CBLL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 3,967K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red Tree Management holds 2,206K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yu Fan holds 1,353K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,336K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBLL by 19.10% over the last quarter.

ABG-WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP holds 1,088K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

