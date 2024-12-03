Cerence appoints Antonio Rodriquez as CFO

Cerence (CRNC) announced that it has appointed Antonio Rodriquez as its CFO, effective November 29, 2024. As Cerence AI’s CFO, Mr. Rodriquez will be focused on accelerating growth, improving operating results, and driving sustainable, long-term value, leading the Company’s finance organization, including accounting, tax, FP&A, treasury, facilities, and procurement. Rodriquez previously served as a partner of CSuite Financial Partners.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.