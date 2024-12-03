News & Insights

Cerence appoints Antonio Rodriquez as CFO

December 03, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Cerence (CRNC) announced that it has appointed Antonio Rodriquez as its CFO, effective November 29, 2024. As Cerence AI’s CFO, Mr. Rodriquez will be focused on accelerating growth, improving operating results, and driving sustainable, long-term value, leading the Company’s finance organization, including accounting, tax, FP&A, treasury, facilities, and procurement. Rodriquez previously served as a partner of CSuite Financial Partners.

