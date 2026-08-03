Cerebras Systems: A Leading AI Semiconductor Company

Founded in 2015, Cerebras Systems (CBRS) designs ultra-high-performance AI hardware and cloud computing services specifically to accelerate deep learning and large language models. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is best-known for its Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE). Legacy chips (GPUs & CPUs) are designed with hundreds of small silicon wafers. However, Cerebras’ key breakthrough the creation of a single large chip. By housing its technology on a single piece of silicon, Cerebras can eliminate the communication bottlenecks typical of multi-GPU clusters. In other words, communication between cores happens directly on the silicon rather than needing to travel across cables and motherboards. This technological breakthrough dramatically reduces latency by orders of magnitude.

Cerebras’s niche means that it can deliver 1,800 tokens per second, making it more optimal than GPUs for real-time voice, live translation, and multi-step agentic workflows. Additionally, the company’s WSE-3 chip replaces the need for hundreds of GPU clusters, reducing expensive compute, software overhead, and networking costs.

Why Cerebras is Positioned Perfectly

NVIDIA (NVDA) remains the dominant player in AI training. However, Cerebras is fast becoming the leader in inference (running AI models). As real-time AI agents proliferate, Cerebras’s business will grow rapidly. Additionally, the new industry trend of open-source models is a huge tailwind for the company. As models like Meta Platforms’ (META) Llama become increasingly popular, enterprise demand will shift towards execution speed, benefitting Cerebras.

Cerebras Customers & Partnerships

Although Cerebras stock recently debuted, the company already has signed a multi-billion-dollar compute deal with AI leader OpenAI. The company also has a deal with biotech giant GlaxoSmithKline to aid with drug research and discovery. Meanwhile, the company has strategic partnerships with several industry leaders, including Amazon (AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Wall Street Expects Explosive Growth

Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on Cerebras. Wall Street expects annual revenue to jump from ~$850 million in 2026 to ~$3 billion in 2027.



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IPO U-Turn Base

CBRS shares are forming a bullish IPO U-Turn base structure. In addition, on Monday, shares cleared the 50-day moving average for the first time, signaling a bullish trend change.



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Bottom Line

As artificial intelligence shifts from training toward inference, Cerebras Systems is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share. Its game-changing single-silicon architecture is generating massive revenue growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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