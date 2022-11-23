CEO Matt Ehrlichman Adds to Porch Group (PRCH) Position

Fintel reports that CEO Matt Ehrlichman has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,539,878 shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 18.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 17, 2022 they reported 18,128,778 shares and 17.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management Inc/ma holds 12,991,796 shares representing 12.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998,058 shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds 9,638,164 shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,350,629 shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 6,178,376 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,051,134 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,520,000 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,110,000 shares, representing a decrease of 28.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 27.89% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3,491,614 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692,247 shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCH by 74.48% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porch Group Inc. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Porch Group Inc is 0.1013%, a decrease of 14.7409%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.28% to 95,457,480 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for PRCH / Porch Group Inc.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.