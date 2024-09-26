News & Insights

Century Therapeutics Appoints Morgan Conn As CFO

September 26, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) announced on Thursday the appointments of Morgan Conn as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 14, 2024, and Chad Cowan as Chief Scientific Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Both will also be part of the Executive Committee.

Morgan Conn has over 20 years of experience in finance and business development within the biopharma sector. He most recently held the position of Chief Business Officer at Pharvaris.

Chad Cowan, known for his contributions to stem cell therapy, has served as an executive scientific advisor at Century since the acquisition of Clade Therapeutics in April 2024.

