Century Lithium Advances Angel Island Project

October 24, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Century Lithium (TSE:LCE) has released an update.

Century Lithium is advancing its Angel Island lithium project in Nevada with a focus on cost reduction and environmental permitting. The company has achieved onsite production of battery-quality lithium carbonate, positioning itself as a key player in the domestic lithium supply chain for EV and battery storage industries.

