Century Lithium Advances Angel Island Project

Century Lithium is advancing its Angel Island lithium project in Nevada with a focus on cost reduction and environmental permitting. The company has achieved onsite production of battery-quality lithium carbonate, positioning itself as a key player in the domestic lithium supply chain for EV and battery storage industries.

