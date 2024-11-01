Century Casinos opens new land-based casino and hotel in Missouri

Century Casinos (CNTY) announced that it opened its new land-based casino and hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. The 26,000 square feet casino offers 599 slot machines and nine live tables, a 50% increase in gaming positions compared to the temporary casino location, a restaurant, bar, and a total of 74 hotel rooms. The development cost of $51.9M has been funded through VICI Properties (VICI). VICI owns the real estate improvements associated with the Caruthersville project, which becomes a part of the company’s triple net master lease agreement with subsidiaries of VICI.

