Century Casinos opens new land-based casino and hotel in Missouri

November 01, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Century Casinos (CNTY) announced that it opened its new land-based casino and hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. The 26,000 square feet casino offers 599 slot machines and nine live tables, a 50% increase in gaming positions compared to the temporary casino location, a restaurant, bar, and a total of 74 hotel rooms. The development cost of $51.9M has been funded through VICI Properties (VICI). VICI owns the real estate improvements associated with the Caruthersville project, which becomes a part of the company’s triple net master lease agreement with subsidiaries of VICI.

