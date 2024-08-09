Century Aluminum's (CENX) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX recorded a second-quarter 2024 loss of 3 cents per share. This compares with the year-ago quarter's earnings of 7 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was 2 cents in the quarter.

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $560.8 million in the reported quarter, down around 2.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530.9 million.

Primary aluminum shipments were 167,908 tons, down around 3.3% year over year. Shipments fell 3.8% sequentially.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $41.3 million, down 33% year over year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.3 million for the first six months ended Jun 30, 2024, compared with $1.9 million used in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Century anticipates its adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter in the range of $65-$75 million. This outlook reflects the impact of higher LME prices and regional premiums and the timing of shipments, partly offset by increased power costs.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have surged 57.3% in the past year compared with a 16.4% rise of the industry.



