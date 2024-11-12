Century 21 Real Estate expands into Greece, India, UAE

Century 21 Real Estate is expanding the CENTURY 21 brand’s international presence with the recent signings of three new Master Franchise Agreements in Greece, India and the United Arab Emirates, tapping into the growing markets in each of these countries. The brand is thrilled to welcome Antonios Kallas and his two sons, Yannis and Athanasios, who will oversee the development of the CENTURY 21 network in Greece, further expanding its current base of operations of three offices and 50 independent agents. Charles Tarbey, owner of CENTURY 21 Australia/New Zealand, will oversee the new Master Franchise Agreements in India and the UAE. He recognized an opportunity to leverage existing connections between his current markets and these new countries, which will support the expansion of the CENTURY 21 brand in all four regions.

