News & Insights

Stocks

Centurion Corporation Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

November 13, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centurion Corporation Limited (SG:OU8) has released an update.

Centurion Corporation Limited reported a robust 25% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$186.5 million. This growth was driven by strong occupancy rates and favorable rental adjustments in their Purpose-Built Workers and Student Accommodation segments. The company is also strategically expanding into China’s Build-to-Rent market, with plans for further portfolio growth in the coming years.

For further insights into SG:OU8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.