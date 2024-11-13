Centurion Corporation Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Centurion Corporation Limited (SG:OU8) has released an update.
Centurion Corporation Limited reported a robust 25% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$186.5 million. This growth was driven by strong occupancy rates and favorable rental adjustments in their Purpose-Built Workers and Student Accommodation segments. The company is also strategically expanding into China’s Build-to-Rent market, with plans for further portfolio growth in the coming years.
For further insights into SG:OU8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.