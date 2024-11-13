Centurion Corporation Sees Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Centurion Corporation Limited (SG:OU8) has released an update.

Centurion Corporation Limited reported a robust 25% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching S$186.5 million. This growth was driven by strong occupancy rates and favorable rental adjustments in their Purpose-Built Workers and Student Accommodation segments. The company is also strategically expanding into China’s Build-to-Rent market, with plans for further portfolio growth in the coming years.

