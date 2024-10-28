News & Insights

Centuria Office REIT Reports Stable Performance Amid Market Gains

October 28, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Centuria Office REIT (AU:COF) has released an update.

Centuria Office REIT (COF) has announced a stable Q1 FY25 performance with a 91.2% occupancy rate and a 4.2-year weighted average lease expiry. The company has successfully refinanced $862 million in debt and secured a 10-year lease with ResetData, enhancing its portfolio value. COF reaffirms its FY25 guidance, projecting a distribution yield of 8.4%, as market conditions for office spaces show signs of improvement.

