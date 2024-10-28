News & Insights

Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Strong Q1 FY25 Performance

October 28, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Industrial REIT reported a strong start to FY25 with significant leasing activity and successful asset sales, achieving a 54% positive re-leasing spread. The company divested non-core assets at a premium and secured a strategic land acquisition, enhancing its urban infill portfolio. Centuria remains optimistic about its development pipeline and sustainability initiatives, reaffirming its financial guidance for the year.

