Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Strong Q1 FY25 Performance

Centuria Industrial REIT reported a strong start to FY25 with significant leasing activity and successful asset sales, achieving a 54% positive re-leasing spread. The company divested non-core assets at a premium and secured a strategic land acquisition, enhancing its urban infill portfolio. Centuria remains optimistic about its development pipeline and sustainability initiatives, reaffirming its financial guidance for the year.

